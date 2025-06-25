Safran to maintain Rafale engines in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: French aerospace company Safran has announced plans to establish a new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad. The facility, Safran Aircraft Engine Services India, will be dedicated exclusively to servicing the M88 military engines used in Dassault Rafale fighter jets. This will be the first such facility for the M88 engine outside France.

The announcement was made by Safran general manager Pierre Fernandez in the presence of IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu during a high-level roundtable organised by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The facility is expected to create around 150 new jobs by the end of next year, with the possibility of adding a further 750 jobs in later phases.