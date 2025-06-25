Telangana HC reserves orders in Congress MLA Komatireddy’s quash plea

The Telangana High Court has reserved its orders on a petition filed by Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, seeking quashing of a criminal case registered against him in connection with a 2021 incident during a government programme in Choutuppal.

The case was registered based on a complaint by the Choutuppal Tahsildar over alleged disturbance during an event organised to distribute food security cards at Lakkaram village in Munugode Assembly constituency in the presence of the then minister G Jagadish Reddy.

According to the police, Rajagopal Reddy allegedly interrupted the minister’s speech, snatched the microphone and caused disruption to the proceedings. A clash subsequently broke out between BRS workers and supporters of Rajagopal Reddy.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the programme was conducted without prior intimation to the local MLA, which led to the commotion. He maintained that the incident was politically motivated and urged the court to quash the criminal case. After hearing the arguments, the high court reserved its orders in the matter