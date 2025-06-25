Telangana Minister Konda Surekha calls for target-driven approach to implement Vanamahotsavam programme

HYDERABAD: Environment & Forests Minister Konda Surekha has called for a coordinated and target-driven approach to implement the Vanamahotsavam programme effectively across the state. Speaking during a video conference with district collectors, in the presence of Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, the minister highlighted the importance of identifying vacant government and community lands to carry out large-scale plantations.

She directed all departments to actively participate in the programme and emphasised the need for each district to adopt a focused strategy. District collectors were asked to immediately convene meetings of the District Level Monitoring and Consultative Committees to finalise action plans in coordination with all line departments.

Paryavaran competition for students launched

Meanwhile, Surekha released the poster campaign for the 50-day National Students Paryavaran Competition at her Jubilee Hills residence.

The campaign aims to involve students in basic environmental protection activities. Each student will plant and care for one tree, take a tree protection pledge, and tie a rakhi to trees under the Vriksha Rakshabandhan initiative. Trees can also be planted in memory of elders or freedom fighters.