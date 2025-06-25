Trafficked by a cop, saved by a card: A tribal woman’s ordeal in Telangana

VADGONDI (ASIFABAD) : “Penda daya te tirisi vaathom” (Thank God, she came back safely), said Siva (name changed) in Gondi, with a sigh of relief. “No other girl should face such trauma, such hardship, such agony,” he added.

Siva was referring to his daughter Asha (name changed) who was finally home, having been rescued from the clutches of traffickers after a year.

She was last seen at the Jainoor bus stand, after visiting her sister for Holi in March last year. Her disappearance remained a mystery until recently, when a chance phone call led to her rescue from Madhya Pradesh.

According to her family, Asha was trafficked by a man trusted in the village — 60-year-old police constable Kameri Haridas. Known locally for offering farming loans and supplies, Haridas allegedly took Asha to his room in Asifabad, confiscated her phone and jewellery and confined her. She was then sold through a network of brokers operating between Kumurambheem Asifabad district and Madhya Pradesh for Rs 1.3 lakh.

From Asifabad, Asha was passed between several handlers before ending up in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. There, she was forcibly married to Ghanshyam Prajapat, a mason. With no means of communication, she was unable to contact her family, who began to fear the worst.