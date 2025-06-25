We’ll prove Congress government betrayed Telangana, says BRS MLA T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Declaring that the BRS was ready for a debate on the Godavari-Banakacherla irrigation project proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government, BRS MLA T Harish Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spoke in an “uncultured” manner and tried to belittle the development that the state witnessed during the 10-year rule of the BRS.

Reacting to the CM’s speech earlier in the day, Harish described Revanth as the real “sani and saapam” (curse) on Telangana. “As his government failed to implement the assurances made to the people, Revanth was uttering lies and using foul language every day. If the government facilitates a debate, the BRS would prove with statistics how the Revanth government betrayed the state,” the former Irrigation minister said.

He further said that as the Congress was not confident of winning the upcoming local body elections, the CM was portraying himself as a champion of farmers. “It was BRS government which deposited `80,000 crore in the accounts of farmers and turned agriculture into ‘festival’. Telangana would never forgive Revanth Reddy for saying that KCR should be hanged. KCR was the first CM of Telangana and he introduced Rythu Bandhu for the benefit of farmers,” he added.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that during decades of Congress rule agriculture was a burden but it became a festival under KCR’s rule.

The Congress government skipped Rythu Bharosa payments twice and now released the funds in hurry with an eye on the upcoming local body elections, he alleged.