Andhra Pradesh smuggler held with ivory worth Rs 3 crore in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of LB Nagar Zone on Wednesday arrested Rekulakunta Prasad, 30, for allegedly smuggling elephant tusks into Hyderabad from the Seshachalam forest in Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh. A second accused, Lokeshwar Reddy, is absconding.

Police said the seized tusks weighed 5.62 kg and estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore in the open market. The operation was conducted in coordination with Hayathnagar Forest Range officials.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) G Sudheer Babu said that Prasad, a resident of Rayachoti, AP, has a history of involvement in illegal activities. He was previously arrested in a red sanders smuggling case by the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) and lodged in Tirupati sub-jail in February.

Lodged in same jail

Lokeshwar was also arrested in a similar case and lodged in the same jail, where he and Prasad became acquainted. After their release, the two allegedly planned to procure and sell ivory for profit.

As per the police, Lokeshwar obtained two tusks from tribals in the Seshachalam forest and the duo travelled to Hyderabad by a private bus carrying the ivory. They arrived at LB Nagar on the morning of June 25.

Acting on a tip-off, the SOT and forest officials apprehended Prasad and seized the tusks along with other material. Lokeshwar Reddy managed to flee the scene and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.