Bharat Biotech to slash malaria vaccine prices by 2028

HYDERABAD: Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) and GSK plc on Wednesday announced a price reduction on the world’s first malaria vaccine, RTS.S. The vaccine developed by GSK, PATH and partners will have a price reduction of $5 progressively by 2028. The price reduction is driven by process improvements, expanded production capacity, cost- effective manufacturing.

The announcement was made by Bharat Biotech and GSK as a part of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, for its next replenishment phase (Gavi 6.0, 2026-2030) by both companies.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech International Limited said: “This pledge to Gavi 6.0 is more than a pricing announcement. It is a commitment to global equity and innovation.

Through this historic announcement, we aim to change the course of malaria burden for millions of children and families. For us, this is more than a cooperation, By joining forces with GSK, and working closely with Gavi, and the WHO, we are taking a real step toward closing the gap between vaccine supply and the urgent needs of children at risk of malaria.