China’s rare earth curbs impacting Telangana’s manufacturing sector, find alternatives: Minister Sridhar Babu to Centre

HYDERABAD: Stating that China’s restrictions on export of rare earth elements are having a serious impact on the manufacturing sector in Telangana, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday urged Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to intervene immediately and focus on viable alternatives.

Sridhar, who met Goyal in New Delhi, said: “Rare earth magnets, critical raw materials and chemicals required for the production of electronics and electric vehicles are largely imported from China. That country has recently imposed restrictions on the export of such materials. This has affected the industries manufacturing electronics and EVs. If this situation continues, it could lead to significant losses. Telangana’s manufacturing sector is particularly vulnerable to this impact.”

He also urged the Union minister to extend the Centre’s full support for the development of industrial infrastructure in the state. The minister elaborated on plans for the Hyderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Warangal, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridors. He sought sanction of Rs 400 crore under the PM Gati Shakti scheme for essential infrastructure under the Industrial Smart City project being developed in Zaheerabad.

Sridhar Babu, meanwhile, informed the Union minister that the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor (HWIC) had come to a standstill due to negligence of the previous government. But the present government is now developing the Pharma City, which is part of this corridor, into a “Future City”, he said while seeking the Union government’s cooperation in this initiative. He also urged the Centre to set up a national design centre in Hyderabad.

‘Revive sick CPSUs or pay compensation to TG’

Meanwhile, Sridhar Babu urged the Centre to formulate and implement a concrete revival plan for non-functional and sick CPSUs in Telangana, thereby fulfilling the original purpose of land allotments, boosting industrial activity, and generating local employment.