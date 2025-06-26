CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to visit two government schools every week

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to strengthen the education system across the state and suggested that the Additional Collectors visit at least two government schools each week.

Chairing a review meeting with Education department officials at the Integrated Command Control Centre on Wednesday, the chief minister was informed that 48,000 students had shifted from private to government schools this academic year.

Responding to the surge, he instructed the construction of new buildings and classrooms to accommodate the growing student population. He also emphasised the need to provide suitable facilities for children with special needs.

Highlighting the health issues faced by women preparing mid-day meals using gas and wood stoves, the chief minister called for the installation of solar kitchens in schools to address respiratory problems.