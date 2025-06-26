Congress avoiding local polls out of fear of defeat: BRS MLA T Harish Rao

SIDDIPET: Former minister and MLA T Harish Rao has alleged that the Congress government is hesitating to hold local body elections out of fear of defeat.
Speaking at an event here on Wednesday, he said the Congress came to power by making promises that were not possible to implement. “After coming to power, it has forgotten the promises. People are ready to teach the Congress a lesson if local body elections are held,” he said and added that this is why the ruling party is avoiding elections.
Stating that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao completed both new and pending projects, the BRS MLA said the Congress government did nothing in the last two years. He accused both the Congress and BJP of taking people for a ride. He predicted that the Congress would remain out of power for two decades if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy completes his five-year term.
He expressed confidence that public dissatisfaction with the Congress would pave the way for BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to reclaim the chief minister’s post in 2028.
“People are fed up with the Congress and are eagerly waiting for the chance to bring back Chandrasekhar Rao,” Harish declared, asserting that BRS would return to power irrespective of opposition sentiments.
He accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on key promises, particularly in the agricultural sector. He claimed that neither any new irrigation projects had been initiated, nor had a single acre of land benefited from irrigation under the Congress rule in the past one-and-a-half years.
“The promised Rytu Bharosa scheme of Rs 15,000 has been reduced to Rs 12,000, and even the crop bonus promised by the Congress remains unfulfilled. Not a single village has seen a complete loan waiver,” Harish alleged.
Responding to Revanth Reddy’s challenge for a discussion on the Banakacherla project, he dared the chief minister to extend the state Assembly session to 40 days instead of the usual one week, signalling the BRS’s readiness for a detailed debate.