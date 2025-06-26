Inebriated woman drives onto railway tracks in Telangana, probe launched on security lapse

HYDERABAD: A woman was arrested for allegedly driving onto railway tracks while drunk to shoot reels, causing Hyderabad–Bengaluru trains to be delayed by over two hours. The incident occurred near Shankarpalli in Vikarabad district on Thursday morning.

She refused to stop when intercepted by the police, allegedly threatened the officers, and sped away. After a long chase, she lost control of the car and crashed into a nearby tree.

Railway officials have launched a probe into the incident, calling it a serious security lapse. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to find out how the woman accessed the tracks and what led to her reckless act.

No injuries or accidents were reported as a result of the incident, but authorities have underscored the gravity of the breach.