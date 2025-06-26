Isha Yoga cheated of Rs 24 lakh by former employee

HYDERABAD: The Isha Life Yoga Studio in Hyderabad was allegedly cheated of Rs 24,83,342 by a former employee, Sai Srinath, who worked at the centre between August 2020 and May 2022.

The misappropriation came to light during an internal audit, after which the foundation confronted him. Srinath reportedly admitted to the wrongdoing and promised to repay the amount.

He initially issued three post-dated cheques, all of which bounced due to insufficient funds and signature mismatch. Isha Foundation then filed a petition in the Nampally court.

Following this, Srinath’s father, T Venkata Surya Prakash, issued two more post-dated cheques, which also bounced. The foundation subsequently filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police.

According to the complaint, Srinath was responsible for collecting cash from the boutique and showroom counters and depositing it into the organisation’s bank account. Instead, he allegedly misappropriated the funds.