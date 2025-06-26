MEMU trains will be manufactured in Telangana's Kazipet, Vaishnaw assures Kishan

HYDERABAD: The Indian Railways will manufacture Mainline Electric Multiple Units (MEMUs) at the Rail Manufacturing Unit (RMU) in Kazipet.
Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw conveyed this to Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy when the latter met him on Wednesday.
Vaishnaw informed Kishan that the Indian Railways intends to introduce new generation MEMU trains to enhance short and medium-distance train travel. The new MEMU trains, with 16 to 20 coaches each, will be manufactured at the Kazipet RMU and cater to non-urban and semi-urban areas, especially during festive seasons, the Union minister said.
The Railway minister on Tuesday announced that 100 MEMU trains will be introduced shortly.
The Kazipet RMU is being constructed with a revised estimated cost of Rs 716 crore with January 2026 as the target date of completion. Further, the activity for production is anticipated to start around May 2026, a release from Kishan Reddy’s office said.
It may be recalled here that in July 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the RMU in Kazipet.
“On behalf of the people of Telangana, I thank Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble Railways Minister Shri. @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for their continued support and commitment towards Telangana’s growth and enhanced railway infrastructure,” Kishan posted on X platform.