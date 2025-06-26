MEMU trains will be manufactured in Telangana's Kazipet, Vaishnaw assures Kishan

HYDERABAD: The Indian Railways will manufacture Mainline Electric Multiple Units (MEMUs) at the Rail Manufacturing Unit (RMU) in Kazipet.

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw conveyed this to Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy when the latter met him on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw informed Kishan that the Indian Railways intends to introduce new generation MEMU trains to enhance short and medium-distance train travel. The new MEMU trains, with 16 to 20 coaches each, will be manufactured at the Kazipet RMU and cater to non-urban and semi-urban areas, especially during festive seasons, the Union minister said.

The Railway minister on Tuesday announced that 100 MEMU trains will be introduced shortly.