NMDC to offer free courses for ST students

HYDERABAD: The National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) has announced two key education initiatives under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, aimed at empowering tribal youth through free, high-quality professional education.
The initiatives — Balika Shiksha Yojana (BSY) for tribal girls and a Medical Technology Programme in partnership with Apollo University, Chittoor — are designed to bridge the opportunity gap for tribal communities.
As part of BSY, NMDC is offering 100% free nursing education to young tribal girls from Bastar, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Bijapur, and Narayanpur.
The selected students can pursue BSc Nursing (4 years) or GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery, 3 years) courses at reputed institutions such as Apollo School of Nursing, Yashoda School of Nursing, and KIMS College of Nursing in Hyderabad.
The programme offers a total of 200 seats — 110 for B.Sc. Nursing and 90 for GNM courses. It covers all educational expenses, including tuition fees, hostel accommodation, and academic costs, with an investment of Rs 12–15 lakh per student. Annual family income of the candidate must not exceed Rs 72,000. Last date to apply: June 28.
In a parallel effort to address skill gaps in the healthcare sector, NMDC has partnered with Apollo University, Chittoor, to offer a fully sponsored Medical Technology Programme for ST students from Dantewada and Bastar.
The programme offers 90 seats in specialized B Sc courses, including Emergency Medical Technology, Medical Lab Technology, Anaesthesiology etc. Last date to apply: June 30
Interested candidates can check eligibility and apply through NMDC’s official website: https://www.nmdc.co.in/career or call: 7044599061