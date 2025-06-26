NMDC to offer free courses for ST students

HYDERABAD: The National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) has announced two key education initiatives under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, aimed at empowering tribal youth through free, high-quality professional education.

The initiatives — Balika Shiksha Yojana (BSY) for tribal girls and a Medical Technology Programme in partnership with Apollo University, Chittoor — are designed to bridge the opportunity gap for tribal communities.

As part of BSY, NMDC is offering 100% free nursing education to young tribal girls from Bastar, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Bijapur, and Narayanpur.

The selected students can pursue BSc Nursing (4 years) or GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery, 3 years) courses at reputed institutions such as Apollo School of Nursing, Yashoda School of Nursing, and KIMS College of Nursing in Hyderabad.