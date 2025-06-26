Telangana: 12 Jurala gates leak, officials say ‘all’s well’

HYDERABAD: Bringing the shortcomings in the project’s operation and maintenance to the fore, leakages have been noticed at 12 gates of the Jurala project during the ongoing flood season. However, officials described the issue as “minor” and stressed that there was no threat to the structure.

Jurala has been receiving floodwaters since the last week of May. As of 6 am on Wednesday, the average inflows were recorded at 52,436 cusecs. Allegations have surfaced that although a repair agency was engaged by the authorities, it carried out work on only four of the gates. Sources said that the ropeway mechanism and rubber components of the gates were not functioning properly.

Jurala officials, when contacted, said there was no cause for concern even if inflows cross 12 lakh cusecs. “We are releasing water through the gates, so leakages are not relevant in this situation,” an official said. They added that leakage would be a concern only if water was being stored and found to be escaping, which would amount to wastage.

Jurala has a total of 62 gates. The state government had sanctioned approximately Rs 11 crore for minor repairs. However, there are claims that the executing agency failed to complete the work properly.

Similar issues with rubber seals were noted last year. Although repairs began about three years ago, they remain incomplete. Officials said they were currently unable to undertake further repairs due to the flood season.