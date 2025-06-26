Telangana government to rope in two Army officers to oversee tunnel and irrigation works

HYDERABAD: The state government is in the process of roping in two Indian Army officers, renowned for their expertise in tunnel technology, to help the Irrigation department in dealing with tunnel-related and other irrigation works.
During a review meeting held here on Wednesday, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy discussed with the officials the process of including the two Army officers in the Irrigation department for this purpose.
“General Harpal Singh, former engineer-in-chief of the Indian Army, has already been invited to join the Irrigation department as an honorary advisor. Colonel Parikshit Mehra, an internationally acclaimed expert in tunnel technologies and construction, will be joining the department in July,” Uttam said.
These officers were recently involved in the execution of the Rohtang (Atal Tunnel) and Zojila tunnel projects in the Himalayas.
During the meeting, the minister also reviewed the findings of the National Dam Safety Authority on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Uttam directed the officials to implement the NDSA’s recommendations without delay. He was informed by the officials that the NDSA itself had offered to work as the design consultant for restoration works.
Emphasising the urgency of the situation, Uttam sought weekly progress reports and warned that restoration of the project should proceed on a war footing in accordance with the Central Water Commission guidelines.
He also reviewed the progress of works on the Singur Canal, where tenders have already been called. Regarding the Dindi project, he was briefed about the ongoing inter-linking coordination and the post-borewell design process. He directed officials to meet the respective district collectors to expedite land acquisition and fast-track project execution.
‘Conduct LiDAR survey for SLBC tunnel project’
On the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project, the officials informed the minister that proposals had been sought from several agencies, including reputed international firms.
Uttam insisted that a Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey be conducted, stating that while cost was not a constraint, quality and speed were of paramount importance.
He directed the officials to deploy the best manpower, equipment, infrastructure and advanced technologies available in the country. If necessary, additional manpower must be recruited to ensure the project proceeds at a rapid pace, he added.
The minister further directed that SLBC works be reviewed on a daily basis.
A delegation of assistant executive engineers met the minister during the meeting and informed him that promotions have been long pending in the Irrigation department. They said that around 125 deputy executive engineer (DEE) posts were vacant and they should be promoted. The minister assured them that all pending promotions and transfers would be completed without any further delay.
Uttam also reviewed the desiltation works in Nagarjunasagar, Nizamsagar and other key reservoirs, progress of works on Devadula, Sitarama and other projects.
Uttam to make presentation on G-B project
Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that he would make a PowerPoint presentation on the Godavari-Banakacherla link project, proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government, at Praja Bhavan on June 30. During a review meeting held here on Wednesday, the Irrigation minister directed the officials to provide updated information on the AP’s project for his presentation.
He alleged that the G-B project proposal originated during the previous BRS regime. However, the present government would protect the rights of Telangana in river waters and take legal recourse on the G-B project, he said. Terming the G-B project as illegal, as it had no approvals, Uttam said that the government would proceed legally to prevent AP from taking up the project.