Telangana government to rope in two Army officers to oversee tunnel and irrigation works

HYDERABAD: The state government is in the process of roping in two Indian Army officers, renowned for their expertise in tunnel technology, to help the Irrigation department in dealing with tunnel-related and other irrigation works.

During a review meeting held here on Wednesday, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy discussed with the officials the process of including the two Army officers in the Irrigation department for this purpose.

“General Harpal Singh, former engineer-in-chief of the Indian Army, has already been invited to join the Irrigation department as an honorary advisor. Colonel Parikshit Mehra, an internationally acclaimed expert in tunnel technologies and construction, will be joining the department in July,” Uttam said.

These officers were recently involved in the execution of the Rohtang (Atal Tunnel) and Zojila tunnel projects in the Himalayas.

During the meeting, the minister also reviewed the findings of the National Dam Safety Authority on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Uttam directed the officials to implement the NDSA’s recommendations without delay. He was informed by the officials that the NDSA itself had offered to work as the design consultant for restoration works.

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, Uttam sought weekly progress reports and warned that restoration of the project should proceed on a war footing in accordance with the Central Water Commission guidelines.

He also reviewed the progress of works on the Singur Canal, where tenders have already been called. Regarding the Dindi project, he was briefed about the ongoing inter-linking coordination and the post-borewell design process. He directed officials to meet the respective district collectors to expedite land acquisition and fast-track project execution.