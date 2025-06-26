Telangana's Bhadrakali temple gears up for Shakambari festival

WARANGAL: The historic Bhadrakali temple will celebrate the 15-day Shakambari Utsavalu from Thursday.

Addressing the media, chief priest B Seshu said that the festival will commence on the auspicious occasion of Sahasra Kalasabhishekam and conclude on July 10, when the goddess will be adorned with a grand decoration of vegetables.

Celebrated annually during the month of Ashada, the festival is observed to invoke the blessings of the goddess for timely rainfall, a bountiful harvest, and abundant vegetable yield. Historically, it is stated that during times of severe hardship, goddess Bhadrakali compassionately responded to the suffering of farmers and the general populace, bringing much-needed rainfall and prosperity.