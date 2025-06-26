TPCC chief: Government committed to delivering social justice

HYDERABAD: Stating that the local body elections were deferred only to find ways to implement legislations pertaining to enhancement of BC reservations to 42 per cent, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday said that the government will discuss the issue in its internal forums as well as in the Cabinet meetings in the light of the high court’s directives to conduct the elections by the end of September.

Addressing a press conference, along with Mineral Development Corporation chairman Anil Kumar Eravathri, at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Goud said that the Congress government was committed to delivering social justice.

He said that as part of this commitment, the government scientifically conducted a caste census and reached a conclusion that 42% reservations can be implemented for BCs.

“The precedent limiting reservations to a maximum of 50% has become null and void after the implementation of EWS reservations,” he said, blaming the BJP MPs for not taking the initiative to include the Bills in the Ninth Schedule of Constitution.