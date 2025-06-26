TPCC chief: Government committed to delivering social justice

HYDERABAD: Stating that the local body elections were deferred only to find ways to implement legislations pertaining to enhancement of BC reservations to 42 per cent, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday said that the government will discuss the issue in its internal forums as well as in the Cabinet meetings in the light of the high court’s directives to conduct the elections by the end of September.
Addressing a press conference, along with Mineral Development Corporation chairman Anil Kumar Eravathri, at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Goud said that the Congress government was committed to delivering social justice.
He said that as part of this commitment, the government scientifically conducted a caste census and reached a conclusion that 42% reservations can be implemented for BCs.
“The precedent limiting reservations to a maximum of 50% has become null and void after the implementation of EWS reservations,” he said, blaming the BJP MPs for not taking the initiative to include the Bills in the Ninth Schedule of Constitution.
Launching a scathing attack on opposition BRS, he said: “While Kavitha confesses that BRS has devils in it, Congress has gods in it.”
The TPCC chief, meanwhile, ridiculed BRS MLC Kavitha stating that the latter talking about women empowerment was shameful.
Alleging that the BRS, during its 10-year tenure, brazenly trampled on democratic norms by indulging in unconstitutional phone-tapping operations, he said: “They not only tapped phones but also created rifts within film celebrities’ families and even targeted their own MLAs. Such misuse of power is disgraceful,” he said.
Asserting that those involved in the phone-tapping case, irrespective of their stature, would not be spared, the TPCC chief said the Congress government is committed to exposing the people behind all major scams. “The BRS government couldn’t complete even a single major project properly in 10 years. Now, through social media, they are attempting to distort facts and mislead the public with fabricated narratives,” he added.