TPCC disciplinary panel meeting soon to discuss internal conflicts

HYDERABAD: The newly constituted TPCC Disciplinary Committee will meet at Gandhi Bhavan soon to discuss various issues, including the recent controversy sparked by the remarks of Environment and Forest Minister Konda Surekha’s husband, Konda Muralidhar Rao.

The committee is likely to form a panel to investigate the episode based on complaints from erstwhile Warangal district MLAs.

Interestingly, Disciplinary Committee chairman Mallu Ravi himself is facing internal party complaints. A group aligned with Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar has reportedly accused Ravi of favouring a BRS legislator. The committee’s response to this complaint will be closely watched.

The leadership has also taken a serious view of frequent protests inside Gandhi Bhavan, with both Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy and TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud expressing strong disapproval. The disciplinary panel is expected to issue strict guidelines on demonstrations at the party headquarters.

Party sources said the committee, chaired by senior leader Mallu Ravi, will deliberate on multiple cases of infighting reported across more than 10 Assembly constituencies. The feud between Minister Konda Surekha and senior leaders Kadiyam Srihari and Revuri Prakash Reddy from Warangal is expected to be a major discussion point. The two camps have openly criticised each other, and complaints have already been lodged with the party’s Telangana in-charge.