BJP MP Krishnaiah urges Telangana govt to implement 42 per cent BC quota

HYDERABAD: BJP MP R Krishnaiah on Thursday demanded that the state government promptly implement 42% reservation for BCs and conduct local body elections.

He opined that state governments are within their rights to increase reservations for BCs in local bodies up to 50%, depending on local circumstances. He cited earlier Supreme Court observations to support his claim.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP’s state unit office in Hyderabad, Krishnaiah said there were no constitutional hurdles to raising the BC quota to 50%.

He accused the Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of attempting to shift the responsibility for BC reservations onto the Union government.

Responding to a question about MLC K Kavitha’s planned rail roko protest, Krishnaiah said she was fighting for the rights of BCs. He, however, advised her not to blame the Centre, since the matter falls under the state government’s jurisdiction.

The MP also urged the state government to clear pending fee reimbursement dues. He said delays were affecting students, some of whom were unable to collect their certificates. He suggested that the payments be released in two or three instalments.