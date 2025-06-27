Dentists should not perform aesthetic surgeries: NMC

HYDERABAD: Following several cases of dentists and dental surgeons performing aesthetic surgeries, the National Medical Council (NMC) has issued an order barring ineligible practitioners from continuing the illegal practice. A public notice was released by the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) on Thursday, following clarification from the NMC.

The order comes after dermatologists and plastic surgeons raised concerns over the risks involved in such procedures when performed by unqualified individuals.

According to NMC guidelines, hair transplants must be done only by those with formal surgical training — either MCh/DNB in plastic surgery or MD/DNB with specific training in dermatological surgical procedures.

The NMC further clarified that aesthetic procedures must only be performed by registered medical practitioners (RMPs) who are trained to do so under their curriculum.