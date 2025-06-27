Gadwal killers inspired by Meghalaya murder: Cops

HYDERABAD: Taking inspiration from the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, CANFIN Bank Manager V Tirumal Rao and Aishwarya planned the murder of the latter’s husband, G Tejeshwar. According to the police, Tirumal Rao and Aishwarya believed that certain mistakes were made by the accused in the Meghalaya case, and if those mistakes were avoided, they too could eliminate Tejweshwar and settle either in Ladakh or the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Gadwal police on Thursday arrested all the eight accused in the sensational murder case of surveyor G Tejeshwar (32). Disclosing the details to the media, Gadwal district police superintendent T Srinivas Rao said that Aishwarya, who married Tejeshwar a month ago, and Tirumal Rao, jointly planned the murder.

The SP said that the police solved the sensational murder case in the Telugu states within a short period.

The police also seized two sickles, ten mobiles and a GPS tracker used for the murder. The SP said that on June 18, Tejeshwar’s brother Jayaramudu approached the police and informed them that his brother did not return home. The police arrested V Tirumal Rao (A-1), who was manager at CANFIN in Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh, Aishwarya (A-2), Kummari Nagesh, Chakali Parasuramudu, Chakali Raju, A Mohan, Tirupataiah and Sujatha.

Tirumal Rao, already married, had a relationship with Sujatha, who was working as a sweeper at CANFIN Home Loan Limited and also with her daughter Aishwarya.

Tirumal Rao promised to marry Aishwarya. However, Aishwarya later married Tejeshwar. After that Tirumal Rao was unable to continue his relationship with Aishwarya and decided to eliminate Tejeshwar, the police said. Later, Tirumal Rao asked Kummari Nagesh and Parusuramudu to kill Tejeshwar. Tirumal Rao also ordered a GPS tracker online and arranged it for the two-wheeler of Tejeshwar with the help of Nagesh and Parusuramudu. Tirumal Rao gave two lakh to those who murdered Tejeshwar.