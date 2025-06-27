Hyderabad-based firm raises USD 10 million, secures Maharashtra RTC project

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Brihaspathi Technologies Limited — an AI-driven surveillance and security solutions provider — has raised USD 10 million from foreign institutional investors and others. The funds will support the company’s expansion, including the establishment of a new CCTV manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, which is expected to be operational by the end of this financial year.
Managing Director Rajasekhar Papolu on Thursday revealed that the company has secured a major surveillance contract from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to implement an AI-enabled CCTV monitoring system across its network.
“Brihaspathi Technologies is also preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in FY 2026-27. The proceeds will be used to enhance R&D, boost manufacturing capabilities and advance AI-based innovations,” he added.
Stating that the firm plans to hire over 400 additional employees as part of its growth strategy, Rajasekhar said, “We have deployed over 12 lakh CCTV cameras across India, including systems for the Border Security Force (BSF), Election Commission of India, and AI-based classroom monitoring,” said Rajasekhar. Notably, the company installed 72 thermal cameras in Kaziranga National Park in 2019 to prevent poaching and deployed 64,000 cameras across 19 states in one day for NEET exam monitoring.
Brihaspathi Technologies is also proposing ‘solar smart poles’ to the state government. The devices are standalone surveillance units powered by solar energy with SIM-based connectivity, requiring no traditional infrastructure.
Anticipating 30% revenue growth this year, the managing director credited the rising demand for integrated security solutions in sectors like education, transportation and public safety.