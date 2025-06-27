If Godavari-Banakacherla project is okayed, people won’t forgive BJP: Minister Venkat Reddy

NALGONDA: Stating that the Godavari-Banakacherla project, proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government, will not be acceptable under any circumstances, Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday warned that if the neighbouring state is allowed to go ahead with the project, the people of Telangana would not forgive the BJP.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said that the minutes of the Cabinet meeting, which discussed the G-B project, would be sent to the Centre on Friday. He also said that there will be a PowerPoint presentation on the project at Praja Bhavan on June 30.

The minister also warned that there would be no question of the state government remaining silent if the Centre fails to grant permission for Telangana’s irrigation projects. “As the party that championed the formation of Telangana, the Congress would fight for the state’s interests,” he said.

Referring to the phone-tapping case, Venkat Reddy condemned it as a despicable crime. Questioning the integrity of officials, he said: “Even if the then CM instructed them to tap phones, the officials should have refused to commit such an unethical act.”

Seeks farmers cooperation

Venkat Reddy, meanwhile, said that the government was ready to release funds for the Brahmana Vellemla Reservoir under the Udayasamudram Lift Irrigation Scheme if the remaining land acquisition is completed swiftly.

He urged farmers to cooperate by handing over their lands, which would enable the government to accelerate canal works, complete the project and provide irrigation to one lakh acres.

On Thursday, the minister made a surprise inspection at the Brahmana Vellemla Reservoir site.

It’s worth mentioning here that this reservoir was inaugurated on December 7 last year and subsequently, irrigation water was also supplied to the farmlands under the reservoir. On Wednesday, one pump was switched on, followed by another on Thursday, to fill the reservoir with water from Panagal Udayasamudram. The reservoir is expected to be fully filled within two days, with approximately 960 cusecs of water flowing in.

Speaking with farmers, the minister reiterated that the government was committed to providing irrigation to one lakh acres.

He, however, noted that land acquisition for another 1,800 acres is still pending. “If these lands are handed over to the government, canal excavation can be expedited, thus achieving the project’s objective,” he added.