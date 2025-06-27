Notice to former MLA Ramesh on removal from voter list

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Revenue authorities in Vemulawada town on Thursday pasted notices at the residence of former MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh, a day after sending him a notice via registered post to Germany. This action comes in the wake of a Telangana High Court ruling affirming Ramesh’s German citizenship.

The notices direct Ramesh to submit his response by July 2, failing which his name is likely to be struck off the electoral rolls.

RDO and Electoral Registration Officer RV Radha Bhai stated that the process for his removal from the voter list is underway. The high court, in its recent verdict, had also imposed a Rs 30 lakh penalty on Ramesh for allegedly misleading the court for 15 years about his citizenship status, ultimately declaring him a German national.

It may be recalled that Ramesh had won the Vemulawada Assembly seat four times — first in 2009 on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket and later in three consecutive terms (2010, 2014, and 2018) as a BRS candidate, including a bypoll victory after switching parties.