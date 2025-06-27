Telangana introduces reforms in Cabinet functioning

HYDERABAD: The state government has initiated a set of reforms aimed at streamlining governance, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy introducing changes to the functioning of Cabinet meetings and the implementation of decisions.

According to sources, one of the key reforms involves digitising all files and agenda items related to Cabinet meetings. The government believes that storing documents in digital form will enhance security and transparency. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao is examining existing practices in other states with a view to adopting a suitable model for Telangana.

Another decision taken is to announce the schedule of Cabinet meetings in advance. Officials said this move is intended to help ministers plan their engagements without disruptions. During the last Cabinet meeting on June 23, ministers were informed that the next meeting would be held on July 10.

The government had earlier resolved to hold Cabinet meetings twice a month. Officials said this was meant to ensure timely policy decisions, review the progress of government schemes, and address field-level issues without delay. Since the formation of Telangana, 98 Cabinet meetings have been held, including 18 since Revanth took office.

As part of the reforms, a special Cabinet meeting will be held once every three months. Termed a “status report meeting”, this session will review decisions taken over the preceding three months and assess their implementation. The meeting will also be attended by the Chief Secretary and secretaries of all departments.