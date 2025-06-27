Telangana releases Rs 180 crore for reimbursing medical bills of govt employees

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday released Rs 180.38 crore towards clearing all pending medical reimbursement bills of government employees and pensioners at one go.

He said that despite facing severe financial challenges on one hand and implementing numerous welfare schemes on the other, the government prioritised the long-pending medical reimbursement claims.

“The bills pending from March 4, 2023 to June 20, 2025, which also covers a period under the previous government, have been cleared. This decision has brought much-needed relief to 26,519 government employees and pensioners,” he said.

“The government, which recently transferred Rs 9,000 crore to farmers’ accounts under the Rythu Bharosa scheme in a span of just nine days, has now cleared medical reimbursement bills of employees worth Rs 180.38 crore,” he added.

The deputy CM also recalled that on June 13, the government announced a hike in two Dearness Allowances (DAs) for government employees and pensioners. Now, it has cleared medical reimbursement bills as well, he added.

“This DA hike benefits around 3.5 lakh regular government employees and three lakh pensioners. Each DA hike places a financial burden of Rs 2,400 crore per year on the state exchequer,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deputy CM said that the government issued orders to increase cadre strength in the Women and Child Welfare and Planning departments.

“The process of forming a joint staff council to resolve employee and officer issues is in the final stages. Village panchayats are being classified into four grades based on population. A comprehensive health insurance scheme for employees and pensioners is nearing completion. DPC committees related to promotions in various departments have picked up pace,” he added.