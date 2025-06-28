42 per cent BC quota discussed in Athawal-Kavitha meeting

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale met BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha here on Friday.

Kavitha urged the Union minister to take the initiative in securing early Presidential assent for the Bills adopted by the Telangana Legislative Assembly seeking 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in the state.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing BC movement led by Telangana Jagruthi and the proposal to provide 42% reservations for BCs.

Kavitha submitted a representation, requesting the Union minister to facilitate the approval of these bills by the President.

She stated that for generations, Bahujans have played a crucial role in shaping society and advancing civilisation. However, their representation in local bodies did not reflect their population share, which is a matter of concern, she added.