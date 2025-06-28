All set for inauguration of National Turmeric Board headquarters in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: All arrangements are in place for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Nizamabad on Sunday. During his visit, the Union minister will inaugurate the National Turmeric Board headquarters in Nizamabad. He is also scheduled to address a Rythu Sammelanam at the Polytechnic Grounds.

During the Rythu Sammelanam, Shah is expected to discuss the strengthening of the National Turmeric Board. He will also speak on the need for and benefits of cultivating organic turmeric.

Since he also holds the cooperative ministry portfolio, BJP leaders are expecting Shah to address the need to strengthen the cooperative sector in the state.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders are hoping that he will touch upon the Union government’s assistance in reviving two sugar factories located in Bodhan and Sarangapur in the district and for establishing agro-based industries in the state.

During his visit, Shah will unveil a statue of former MP D Srinivas on the bypass road. The unveiling of the statue coincides with the first anniversary of his passing.

The bronze statue, commissioned by Srinivas’s son and Nizamabad MP D Arvind with with a budget of `45 lakh, was created in Gujarat by Ram Vanji Sutar, the renowned artist behind the Statue of Unity.