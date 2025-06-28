Cadre upbeat as Telangana BJP expects new chief by July 1

HYDERABAD: The BJP is expected to announce its new Telangana state president on July 1 after months of delay. Sources within the BJP state office and parliamentary core teams revealed that the party high command has zeroed in on the date to end the uncertainty that has fuelled intense lobbying and internal manoeuvring.

While the news has been by and large welcomed within party circles, it has set off intense speculation about who will be chosen to lead the party as it intensifies preparations for the upcoming local body elections and beyond. Curiously, a majority of the front-runners for the post are said to be MPs.

The prolonged wait has heightened tensions among contenders, while energising the cadre — a development the leadership had been hoping for. The party cadre see the leadership change as key to shaping the BJP’s electoral strategy.

Under the spotlight are Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, both vying for the post. Sources said that both leaders have been making efforts at multiple levels, including lobbying with the central leadership in Delhi while reaching out to senior state leaders.

There is talk within the party that the leadership is inclined to appoint a candidate from the BC community. This has added to the hopes of both Rajender and Arvind.

Rallying grassroots workers

The timing of the decision, ahead of local body polls, is seen by many within the party as a move aimed at sending a calculated political message and rallying grassroots workers.

Discussions have also surfaced around giving the post to a woman leader, with Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna’s name being mentioned as a possible choice.

Another section of the leadership is said to be backing former MLC N Ramachander Rao.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay’s name also figures prominently in the discussions. Insiders say that Sanjay is willing to quit his ministerial role if asked to take up the party’s state chief post.

As July 1 approaches, the anticipation is building across the BJP ranks. Many in the party expect the appointment of a dynamic BC leader to galvanise the cadre for the local body polls and lay the groundwork for a stronger Assembly election campaign.