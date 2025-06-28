Chalk out long-term strategies for power generation: Minister Bhatti to officials

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday directed officials to formulate long-term strategies for power generation, keeping future demands in mind.

During a review meeting with senior officials, the deputy CM pointed out that state’s peak power demand increased from 15,497 MW in March 2023 to 17,162 MW in March 2025. He directed the officials to estimate the expected power demand by 2029–30, 2030–35 and 2047 and increase the generation capacity accordingly.

He also wanted the officials to estimate the increase in power demand based on the government’s initiatives like Future City project, Musi River rejuvenation, establishment of new industries, increase in agriculture use and change in people’s lifestyle in urban areas. He said that these factors would contribute to an increase in power demand.

Vikramarka said that the government was currently supplying free 24-hour power to nearly 30 lakh agricultural pump sets, for which the Finance department is paying Rs 12,500 crore annually to power utilities. Additionally, 200 units of free electricity are being provided to the poor, costing the government around Rs 2,000 crore, which is projected to increase to `3,000 crore. In total, future financial obligations under free power schemes may touch Rs 7,000 crore, he said.

In this backdrop, there is a need to increase the production of green energy, he said.

The government launched the “Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam” scheme aimed at empowering tribal communities, under which 6.70 lakh acres will be brought under cultivation using solar-powered pumps, he said.

Demand for thermal power

Considering the future demand for thermal power by 2030–31 and 2035, he directed officials to plan for new thermal power plants to replace worn-out ones like the Ramagundam and KTPP units that were built 50 years ago.

Since the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station completed 50 years and was shut down in 2019, he noted that the 500-acre site, with available coal reserves, is ideal for a new 800 MW unit. Likewise, the outdated 62.5 MW unit at Ramagundam, established during the Nizam era, was decommissioned, and plans should be prepared to build an 800 MW thermal plant at the same site.

With the government considering setting up thermal plants under Genco, he asked the officials to come up with a concrete action plan.

“We are giving directors full freedom... just deliver on the government’s expectations,” he said while encouraging the newly appointed directors to come up with innovative ideas for the department’s growth.