Defence Ministry, Telangana to ink pact, clear way for elevated corridors

HYDERABAD: For the construction of the two elevated corridors, the Ministry of Defence will be signing two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the state government.

In this regard, the ministry will be providing land to the government for the construction of the elevated corridors.

According to sources, around 12 acres of defence land will be allotted for the construction of the first elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road (National Highway-44), and around 55-60 acres of land will be allotted for the construction of the second elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction.

The state government has initiated these elevated corridor projects to ease traffic congestion in the central areas of Secunderabad and Hyderabad. This initiative aims to improve urban transport by providing more reliable routes, and to help create better traffic flow and a more manageable commuting experience.