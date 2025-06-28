Gross originating revenue of SCR touches Rs 20k crore

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) has demonstrated impressive growth over the past three years, achieving gross originating revenues of Rs 18,976 crore in 2022–23, Rs 20,339 crore in 2023–24, and Rs 20,569 crore in 2024–25. Correspondingly, freight loading rose steadily, registering 131.8 million tonnes (MT) in 2022–23, 141.1 MT in 2023–24, and peaking at 144.1 MT in 2024–25.

According to SCR officials, freight revenue also saw substantial growth, with Rs 13,051 crore, Rs 13,620 crore, and Rs 13,864 crore recorded during the respective years. Passenger segment revenue surpassed Rs 5,000 crore in each of the three years, reflecting the rising demand for rail services.

The zone made significant strides in network expansion by adding a total of 960 km of track through the construction of new lines, and doubling and tripling of existing ones.

In engineering achievements, SCR executed key infrastructure projects, including the construction of the zone’s longest rail flyover near Gudur, measuring 2.2 km, and the commissioning of its first-ever rail-under-rail structure near Kazipet as part of the Kazipet bypass project.