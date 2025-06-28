Illegal water traders supply contaminated water to thousands in Telangana's Madhapur

HYDERABAD: Thousands of residents of Madhapur face a serious health hazard as illegal water traders supply highly contaminated water from unauthorised borewells drilled near the heavily polluted Sunnam Cheruvu.

This water, laced with dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals, is being delivered to hostels, educational institutions, hotels and eateries in the area. Many residents are consuming this water daily, unaware of the long-term harm to their health.

Locals say the situation is dire. The stench from Sunnam Cheruvu is so strong that even standing near the lake has become unbearable. Yet, water from borewells around this toxic lake is being passed off as drinking water, entering homes and businesses.

Experts warn that the health implications are severe. Long-term consumption of such contaminated water can lead to permanent damage to the brain, kidneys, heart and other vital organs. Children are especially vulnerable, with exposure linked to developmental delays and reduced cognitive ability. Doctors point to increased risks of high blood pressure, heart disease, bone weakness, skin disorders, liver damage and fertility problems.

Authorities have described the findings from recent tests as alarming. HYDRAA and the Pollution Control Board (PCB), which examined borewell samples from the area, found that the water contains toxic substances far above safe limits. Despite these dangers, illegal suppliers continue to draw and distribute this hazardous water.

HYDRAA has announced a restoration project for Sunnam Cheruvu and `10 crore has been allocated for cleaning and protecting the 32.6-acre lake. Officials say urgent action is necessary to prevent further harm to public health.