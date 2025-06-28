No gazette notification issued for GO 49 implementation: Minister Jupally Krishna Rao

ADILABAD: The state government on Friday sought to allay the fears of the Adivasis and MPs and MLAs in the wake of the issue of GO No 49 related to Kumurambheem Tiger Conservation Project in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district.

Prohibition and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao tried to address the concerns raised by the Adivasi leaders at PMR Hall at the ITDA Utnoor’s office. He stressed that no gazette notification had been issued and instructed authorities to refrain from releasing one until further discussions.

The minister said he would raise the issue with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Forest Minister Konda Surekha, along with other officials concerned, to arrive at a decision.

Meanwhile, a letter purportedly written by spokesperson of the banned Telangana state committee of CPI Maoist, Jagan, on Thursday night alleged that the GO 49, issued by the government on May 5, 2025, was adversely affecting 339 tribal villages in three districts — Mulugu, Kumurambheem Asifabad and Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

Responding to the letter on Friday, Panchayati Raj Minister D Anasuya alias Seethakka expressed doubt that the letter was written by the Maoists. The minister said that the letter was written in an abusive language and had become a tool in the hands of her political opponents to target her.