Pilgrims troubled as Bhadrachalam chokes on garbage amid sanitation staff protest over reduced salary

KHAMMAM: Due to poor sanitation, the temple town of Bhadrachalam has been in a state of disarray for the past two months. Sources said the outsourcing staff have not been discharging their duties because of reduced salaries.

The unhygienic conditions are troubling pilgrims visiting from across the country. Locals have also criticised the government’s inaction. Garbage has piled up across the town, including near the temple.

Of the 285 sanitation and drainage workers, nearly 140 have stopped reporting to duty. Most of the absentees are from the drainage and road-cleaning sections. Officials said only seven out of 90 drainage workers are currently on duty.

Earlier, the gram panchayat paid each worker Rs 12,000 per month. This was reduced to Rs 9,500 recently. “We can’t run our families on such low pay,” said worker K Ramana, adding that daily-wage labourers earn up to Rs 15,000 a month. “Despite working 8 to 12 hours a day, we are paid just Rs 9,500,” he lamented.

Local resident B Shanker Reddy said the mosquito menace has worsened, causing illness, especially among children and the elderly. Another resident, B Ramana Reddy, said the issue must be resolved urgently as Bhadrachalam is a temple town.

Devotees have also raised complaints about the foul smell and garbage heaps. Gram Panchayat executive officer Ch Srinivas said the issue has been taken up with the government and that they are managing sanitation with the available staff.