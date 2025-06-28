Telangana

Prominent Telugu news anchor dies by suicide in Hyderabad

A case of suicide was registered following a complaint lodged by her father.
HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old journalist and news presenter of a prominent Telugu channel allegedly died by suicide, police said on Saturday.

Swetcha V was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence here on Friday night.

A case of suicide was registered following a complaint lodged by her father, who named an individual he holds responsible for his daughter's death, police added.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao offered his condolences on the demise of the news anchor.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of Swetcha Votarkar, a fierce journalist, writer and a dedicated Telanganite. I am at a loss for words," he said in a post on X.

"To everyone reading this - if you ever feel that life is tough, please don't hesitate to reach out to a professional. Life is meant to be lived and there is always support available," Rama Rao said.

