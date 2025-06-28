Rachakonda SHE Teams book 141 for harassing women

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda SHE Teams arrested a man for harassing his sister over property disputes by reportedly making obscene phone calls, vulgar remarks questioning her character and accusing her of having relationships before marriage.

According to the complaint, the accused was in heavy debts and borrowed money by mortgaging their parents’ property. When the funds fell short, he began pressuring his mother to transfer her house to him. Unable to bear the mental harassment, the elderly woman moved into an old age home. Over the past month, he also threatened to kill both his sister and her husband, said the complaint.

After the SHE Teams intervened, the accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

This is one among the 141 arrests made by the Rachakonda SHE Teams in over two weeks for harassing women and girls across various zones.

According to Women’s Safety Wing DCP T Usha Rani, 163 complaints were received from June 1 to 15. These offenders were presented before legal authorities, and counselling sessions were conducted at the LB Nagar CP Camp Office in the presence of their families and professional counsellors.

In another case, Rachakonda SHE Teams arrested a school employee for allegedly harassing a female colleague by sending obscene messages late at night.

According to the complaint, both the victim and the accused worked at the same school. The accused reportedly sent vulgar messages to the woman during midnight hours and deleted them immediately after she read them, leaving no trace. The harassment persisted as he kept changing phone numbers. The truth came to light when the victim checked his phone out of suspicion one day and discovered the evidence.