Telangana BJP chief Subhash slams government for changing name of Annapurna Canteens

HYDERABAD: Strongly opposing the state government’s decision to rename the popular Annapurna Canteens as Indira Canteens, the BJP state unit termed it a ‘politically motivated’ one.

Criticising the decision, BJP state chief spokesperson NV Subhash said: “Annapurna is not just a name. It symbolises Goddess Annapurna, the divine mother who nourishes the world. To replace such a sacred name with that of a political leader, and that too Indira Gandhi, whose regime imposed the Emergency — the darkest chapter of Indian democracy — is nothing short of an insult to Hindu traditions and collective national memory.”

In a press statement issued here, Subhash called the government’s decision an “unwarranted, insensitive and politically motivated” move and a direct affront to the sentiments of the Hindu majority, and yet another attempt to erase cultural symbols deeply rooted in India’s civilisational identity.