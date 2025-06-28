Telangana BJP chief Subhash slams government for changing name of Annapurna Canteens

HYDERABAD: Strongly opposing the state government’s decision to rename the popular Annapurna Canteens as Indira Canteens, the BJP state unit termed it a ‘politically motivated’ one.
Criticising the decision, BJP state chief spokesperson NV Subhash said: “Annapurna is not just a name. It symbolises Goddess Annapurna, the divine mother who nourishes the world. To replace such a sacred name with that of a political leader, and that too Indira Gandhi, whose regime imposed the Emergency — the darkest chapter of Indian democracy — is nothing short of an insult to Hindu traditions and collective national memory.”
In a press statement issued here, Subhash called the government’s decision an “unwarranted, insensitive and politically motivated” move and a direct affront to the sentiments of the Hindu majority, and yet another attempt to erase cultural symbols deeply rooted in India’s civilisational identity.
Subhash recalled that the Annapurna Canteens were launched with the spirit of Anna Daanam (food donation). “Replacing this with a political brand name, particularly one mired in historical controversy, is a disgraceful act of political appropriation,” he said.
The BJP questioned the government’s moral authority to stamp a public welfare scheme, funded by the taxpayers and implemented through the GHMC, with the name of a former Congress leader. “This is not a private trust, nor is this being run by the Congress party. The use of public funds to immortalise one political dynasty reeks of entitlement and autocracy,” he said.
Subhash further said that the government’s announcement came at a time when the country was observing the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.
He demanded an immediate rollback of the decision and warned the Revanth Reddy government against playing with religious sentiments. He also hinted at launching statewide protests if the government fails to reverse the decision, and urged civil society and religious leaders to stand up against “the Congress’ deliberate attempt to secularise and politicise every public space”.