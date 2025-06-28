Telangana junior doctors to launch indefinite strike from June 30

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA) has announced a statewide indefinite strike starting 30 June across all 34 government medical colleges, citing unmet demands and irregular stipends.

In a letter to the Director of Medical Education (DME) on Friday, TJUDA stated that multiple representations had been submitted to both the DME and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha regarding delays in stipend disbursement and non-implementation of GO 59, which mandates a stipend hike.

Junior doctors also flagged issues such as poor infrastructure, faculty shortages affecting UG and PG education, irregular stipends in private medical colleges, and delays in scholarships and fee reimbursements for minority, SC, ST, and BC students.

Despite repeated follow-ups and meetings with the health department, TJUDA said the issues remain unresolved. They emphasised that doctors are continuing to work over 36 hours continuously under physical and mental stress, often without pay for months.