TGEAPCET 2025 counselling begins today

HYDERABAD: The Technical Education department on Friday released a three-phase counselling schedule for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025 with the first phase registration for engineering programme commencing from Saturday.

According to officials, candidates who qualified in TG EAPCET 2025 must fill in basic details and pay the processing fee, and book a slot for certificate verification between June 28 and July 7. Certificate verification will take place from July 1 to 8, and web option entry will be available from July 6 to 10.

A mock seat allotment will be announced on or before July 13, allowing candidates to modify their choices, if necessary, on July 14 and 15. The provisional seat allotment will be declared on or before July 18, and selected candidates must pay the tuition fee and complete self-reporting online between July 18 and 22 via the official website.

Two additional phases of counselling will be conducted following Phase I. A centralised internal sliding (branch change within the same college) will be held on August 18 and 19, with seat allotment on August 22. Spot admissions for all colleges are scheduled for August 23. For complete details and updates, visit the official website: https://tgeapcet.nic.in.