Alcoholic sets mother on fire over Rs 5 lakh in Telangana's Warangal

HANAMKONDA: In a bone-chilling incident that sent shockwaves across Kuntapalli village of Sangem mandal in Warangal district, an alcoholic allegedly set his mother ablaze in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police said an elderly couple, M Vinoda and Venkataiah, had received Rs 20 lakh from the state government as compensation for their agricultural land, which is being developed as a textile park. From the amount, they equally distributed Rs 15 lakh between their son and daughter and kept Rs 5 lakh for themselves.

Their son, M Satish, after taking the money, purchased three acres of land in Machapuram village of Geesugonda mandal. However, for the past six months, the accused had been pressuring his parents to transfer the remaining Rs 5 lakh to him, even threatening them. The parents transferred the money to their daughter’s bank account for safekeeping.

Despite being repeatedly told by his parents that it was difficult for them to survive without that money, Satish went to their house and drenched his mother in petrol. As the smell of petrol wafted through the air, Vinoda got alerted and attempted to stop her son. Satish, however, lit a matchstick and set his mother on fire.

Hearing the elderly couple’s screams, neighbours rushed to the residence and doused the flames. In the incident, about 50% of Vinoda’s body was burned. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors are currently trying their best to save her.“We are monitoring the patient in the critical care unit and are trying our best to save her,” the doctors said.