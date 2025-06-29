Dhrupad notes stir soulful peace in Hyderabad concert

HYDERABAD: Dhrupad, a serene and meditative form of Hindustani Classical music, goes beyond entertainment to evoke inner peace. This essence was beautifully captured on June 28 at Ravindra Bharati, during a soulful performance by students of the Dhruvpad Gurukulam Foundation.

The event marked the sixth anniversary of the foundation, established in 2019 by Manish Kumar, a noted Dhrupad musician, and art enthusiast Vijaya L Ramam. Accompanied by Dnyaneshwar Deshmukh on the pakhawaj, the students delivered a three-hour musical journey that immersed the audience in the spiritual depth of Dhrupad.

The programme began with a Ganesh Vandana in Raag Bhupali, introduced through a calming alaap by Sindhu Rajesuryah, followed by the bandish Sankara Suta Ganesha and Sur Laya Bhed Ko Bakhan.

Senior students then took the stage: Supriti Chakraborti presented Saghana Bana Chhaayo in Raag Bhairav, while Shivali Shukla sang Tero Daras Se in Raag Yaman. Premlatha Zaveri performed Kahaan Se Tum Mad Pi Aaye Ho in Raag Bihaag, followed by Sannihita Murthy’s powerful Jab Kartaar Karam Kare in Raag Pardeep.

Raag Chandrakauns came alive with Vamsi Madhavi and Mahati’s rendition of Chalo Sakhi Braj Mein Dhoom Machi and Hey Shiva Shankara. The concert concluded with Hriday Bhushan’s emotive Aayi Hai Ghata and Shambu Bholanath in Miyan ki Malhaar.

Manish, who has been teaching Dhrupad for over a decade, expressed pride as he spoke about his students: “They are of different ages and from diverse occupations but are still so dedicated to Dhrupad.”

Vijaya, who is 81, revealed that she started learning the Dhrupad style when she was 70. She told TNIE, “In a world with digital dominance, I urge more youngsters to take up music. Dhrupad, in particular, brings peace to a listener. However, not many Dhrupad concerts have been taking place in Hyderabad. So, Manish and I have been promoting it greatly.”