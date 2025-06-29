Expedite prep work on SCCL’s renewable energy projects: Telangana Minister Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials to expedite preparatory works for Singareni’s upcoming renewable energy projects — an 800 MW floating solar plant, a 500 MW wind power plant and a 500 MW pumped storage power plant — and to complete them within fixed deadlines.

On Saturday, he held a review meeting with the officials to assess Singareni’s business expansion plans, including renewable energy projects.

During the review, he emphasised the importance of moving swiftly on these initiatives. He instructed officials to obtain permissions from the Irrigation department for the proposed 300 MW and 500 MW floating solar plants on Lower Manair Dam and Mallannasagar respectively.

He asked them to initiate formal correspondence and maintain continuous communication with relevant departments to expedite approvals.

He stressed that these projects must be undertaken in a highly profitable manner. He also instructed that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the 500 MW wind power plants, which are to be set up across five districts of the state, must be completed by the end of next month. He advised the use of advanced technology to enhance the feasibility and appeal of this innovative project.

He further directed speedy implementation of the agreement signed with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) for setting up a 1,500 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan’s Solar Valley. In addition, he held detailed discussions on establishing an 800 MW thermal project as part of this collaboration and advised that steps be taken to present this proposal in the Cabinet at the earliest.

The deputy CM also reviewed the progress of other initiatives like the Green Hydrogen Plant and Battery Storage System proposed by SCCL. He directed that a centralized dashboard be developed to monitor the performance and progress of all projects under the Energy department in real time.