Experts inspect potholes on Nagarjunasagar Dam spillway

NALGONDA: A team of experts from Delhi has concluded a week-long inspection of potholes on the Nagarjunasagar Dam spillway, aiming to find a permanent solution to the problem.

Based on a report submitted to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), the team studied the issue, focusing on the severity of the potholes, the damage caused and measures to prevent recurrence.

Prashant, vice president of MYK Private Limited, said that modern technology would be utilised for the repairs to provide a long-term solution to the problem. He expressed optimism that once the repairs were completed, the spillway would function safely and efficiently again.

Meanwhile, in a customary pre-monsoon exercise, maintenance work on the Nagarjunasagar’s crest gates has been successfully completed. Project officials confirmed that these repairs, finished ahead of the monsoon season, will help in effectively managing the upcoming floods.

The maintenance work, from Gate Number 1 to 26, was carried out under the supervision of Irrigation department officials. The tasks included greasing the rubber seals and roofs of the crest gates, as well as servicing the motors that operate the gates. Officials reported that the work continued uninterrupted for approximately 23 days and was completed successfully.

The state government annually allocates `10 lakh through the Irrigation department for these maintenance activities.