Five Tadoba tigers to be relocated to Telangana’s Kawal Tiger Reserve

ADILABAD: The Telangana Forest department is planning to bring tigers to Kawal Tiger Reserve by translocating them from Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR).

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) 2022 report, Kawal currently has no resident tigers, despite being declared a tiger reserve in 2012. Over the years, migrating tigers from neighbouring reserves have failed to settle in the region.

Under the ‘Project Tiger’ initiative, the Telangana and Maharashtra forest departments have agreed to the translocation plan. NTCA officials are expected to visit Kawal in July to assess the site.

Kawal has dense forests and an abundant prey base, including deer, sambar, and nilgai. Tigers from Tadoba-Andhari, Tipeshwar (Maharashtra), and Indravati (Chhattisgarh) have previously migrated into the area but did not stay, likely due to territorial and ecological disruptions.

To improve habitat conditions, Telangana’s Forest department has developed sufficient grasslands to support herbivores. Tigers that had earlier migrated from Tipeshwar in search of mates returned, indicating an absence of a stable tiger population.

TATR, which currently houses over 40 tigers, lies close to the Pranahita river. Tigers from there often migrate through the Kagaznagar corridor but are unable to reach Kawal’s core zone due to natural and manmade barriers.

Telangana’s Chief Wildlife Warden, E Singh Meeru, recently met Maharashtra forest officials to formally request the translocation. A positive response has been received, and a proposal has been submitted to the NTCA for approval.

The current plan involves relocating five tigers, which include a male and four females. Two villages, Maisampet and Rampur, have already been relocated.