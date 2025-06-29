News channel in Telangana attacked for ‘defamatory’ remarks on KTR

HYDERABAD: A group of BRS workers allegedly attacked the office of a local vernacular news channel here on Saturday. The protest reportedly erupted in response to the news channel’s alleged defamatory remarks on social media platforms against BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

The agitated party activists allegedly pelted stones and damaged the office property and vandalised vehicles parked outside the premises.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The Jubilee Hills police filed a case and are making efforts to identify the perpetrators.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condemned the attack on the news channel. Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar visited the office and called the attack an inhumane incident.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) issued a stern warning that legal action will be taken against those deliberately spreading malicious and defamatory content against him and other party leaders in the alleged phone-tapping case.