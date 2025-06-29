PM Modi lauds PV Narasimha Rao’s role in India’s economic development

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled the contributions made by former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his 104th birth anniversary.

“As the prime minister, he steered the nation through a severe economic crisis. Adopting a pragmatic approach, he played a pivotal role in advancing India’s economy and laying the foundations for growth and prosperity. His fluency in several languages, coupled with his academic knowledge and scholastic pursuits, was noteworthy. Enjoying acceptance across the political spectrum, he was also admired by one and all,” Prime Minister Modi said in a message to the former premier’s family.

Meanwhile, grand celebrations were organised at the PV Gyan Bhoomi to mark the birth anniversary of Narasimha Rao. Deputy Chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, BJP MPs Dr K Laxman, DK Aruna, Eatela Rajender, among several others paid tributes at the former PM’s memorial.

Bhatti Vikramarka stated that Narasimha Rao was a social reformer who laid the foundations for an egalitarian society by implementing land reforms in the state as chief minister, following the initiatives of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“It is a matter of great pride that the former prime minister, Bharat Ratna awardee, and architect of economic reforms was born in our state,” Vikramarka said.

Speaking to TNIE, PV Narasimha Rao’s grandson and senior BJP leader N V Subhash said that his grandfather was a true statesman. He said that although the Congress wanted to reduce his grandfather to the level of a state leader, Prime Minister Modi honoured him with the Bharat Ratna.

He said that his grandfather never craved for any political identity, and proved that a person from the middle class could also become chief minister and prime minister in this country.