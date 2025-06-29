RGUKT Basara gets TEDx licence

ADILABAD: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), also known as IIIT Basara, has received a TEDx licence, which enables it to host independently organised TEDx events. The TEDx logo was unveiled on campus by Vice-Chancellor Professor A Govardhan on Saturday.

Prof. Govardhan said the platform would help students develop speaking skills and enable rural youth to share their ideas on a global stage.

The first event, TEDxRGUKTBasar, is scheduled for September 2025. It will feature speakers from fields such as science, technology, arts, education, entrepreneurship and social impact.

The initiative aims to provide opportunities for students, faculty and rural youth to present their ideas to a wider audience.

RGUKT joins institutions in over 190 countries that host TEDx events to promote knowledge sharing and intellectual exchange.

The prestigious programme will be implemented under the leadership of Prof Govardhan. OSD Professor Murali Darshan, associate deans Dr Chandrasekhar and Dr Rakesh Reddy, IIED coordinator Sujay Sarkar, and students will assist Prof Govardhan.