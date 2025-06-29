Rs 100 crore for alternative bridge at Jurala, says Telangana Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday strongly condemned what he described as false propaganda by BRS leaders regarding the condition of old irrigation projects such as Jurala and Manjeera.
He asserted that the current issues affecting these projects are the direct result of the BRS government’s decade-long negligence, particularly their failure to carry out even routine maintenance — not due to any fault of the present Congress administration.
Uttam Kumar Reddy, accompanied by minister Vakiti Srihari, inspected the Jurala project on Saturday and later addressed the media.
He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken a personal interest in the protection of the Jurala project and sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the construction of an alternative bridge. This bridge aims to divert heavy vehicular traffic from the dam surface, thereby preventing long-term structural damage.
“The chief minister is deeply committed to safeguarding Jurala and sanctioned the funds today,” he said.
Referring to reports about damage to the gate ropes at Jurala, Uttam Kumar Reddy dismissed the concerns as exaggerated. “There is no threat to the dam’s operations. Engineers and technical experts have confirmed this. The BRS is misleading farmers instead of acknowledging its own failures,” he said.
He reiterated that the Congress government is fully committed to the proper maintenance of existing irrigation projects while also taking up the construction of new ones to meet the long-term irrigation needs of Telangana. “We are systematically restoring every project that was neglected by the previous regime — Jurala, Manjeera, Nagarjunasagar, SRSP, Kalwakurthy, Koilsagar, and Bhima — while giving top priority to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. Our goal is to make the entire undivided Mahbubnagar district lush green again,” he said.
He also accused the previous BRS government of spending thousands of crores on projects like Kaleshwaram for the sake of commissions, while ignoring older, functional projects. “That is why these older projects deteriorated and farmers suffered,” he charged.
He announced that apart from the Rs 100 crore for the alternative bridge, Rs 300 crore has been approved for installing a second gantry crane at Jurala, while systematic desiltation and vegetation removal would be taken up to restore the dam’s original storage capacity. Work to store 4 tmcft of water at Rayalampadu reservoir has already begun, and Mallammakunta reservoir would also be completed shortly.
He also said a budget of Rs 2,753 crore has been approved for completing the Nettampadu project by December. Though 90 per cent of the project was completed, the BRS regime did not finish it, he alleged.
The minister pointed out that the recruitment of more than 1,100 engineers and 1,800 laskars reflects the Congress government’s commitment to strengthening the irrigation department.
Minister Srihari explained that the early arrival of monsoon slowed down repair works, but there was no reason for fear. “The same BRS leaders who are responsible for the collapse of Kaleshwaram are now spreading fear about Jurala. Their hypocrisy is visible,” he remarked.
Meanwhile, the chief engineer explained in detail the ongoing maintenance at Jurala, stating that all 62 gates were being regularly checked. Four rope replacements had already been completed, with another four scheduled soon, ensuring the dam’s flood readiness by mid-July. “Most of the 62 gates are in perfect working condition, and there is no safety threat,” the official clarified.